Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Hold

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

