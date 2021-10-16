Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

