Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.85.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.