Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $101.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 635.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

