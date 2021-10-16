Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.59

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.59 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 10148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

