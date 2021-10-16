China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

