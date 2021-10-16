Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 million and a PE ratio of -20.56.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.