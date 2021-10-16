Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

VNO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.