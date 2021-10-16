Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $25.03 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

