Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $14,274,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

