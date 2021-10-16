Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

NYSE ARE opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.