The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 155 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE KWR opened at $235.63 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.