Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $483.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $478.00 to $483.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $405.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

