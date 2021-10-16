Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 70,454 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,856 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,646. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 711.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.