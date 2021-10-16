Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.13

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.13 and last traded at $196.93, with a volume of 2143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.