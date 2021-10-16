Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $40.07. 6,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

