Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 15.9% on Insider Selling

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares fell 15.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 104,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 678% from the average session volume of 13,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Specifically, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

