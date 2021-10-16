Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.10. 9,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 990,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Baozun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Baozun by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baozun by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.