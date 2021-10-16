Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000.

Shares of PBE opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

