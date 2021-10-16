Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 231,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,393,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

