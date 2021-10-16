Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

