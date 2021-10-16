Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Grows By 172.0%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VRDN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

