$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $690.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $695.59.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.