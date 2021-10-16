Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Increases By 71.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

