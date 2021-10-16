Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Up 70.1% in September

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

