Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Up 70.1% in September

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
