Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 73.7% in September

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.50 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

