Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.75 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.