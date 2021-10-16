State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,179 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

