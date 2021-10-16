Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $121,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $239.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $248.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

