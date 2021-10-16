5,697 Shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

