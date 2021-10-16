Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

