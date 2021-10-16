JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,923 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Cogent Communications worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

