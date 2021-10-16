JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FirstCash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.