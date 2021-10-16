PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

