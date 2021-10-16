JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,027,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 119,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ALEX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

