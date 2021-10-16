JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

