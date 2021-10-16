JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.77 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

