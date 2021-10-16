Simplex Trading LLC Invests $53,000 in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,546 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

