JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1,585.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 666,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 254.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in EchoStar by 233.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 73.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.43 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

