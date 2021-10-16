JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.