Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.02 million, a P/E ratio of 296.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

