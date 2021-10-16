Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 133.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.