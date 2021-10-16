JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $115.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

