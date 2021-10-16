Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 545,416 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

