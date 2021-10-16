Legal & General Group Plc Buys 263,859 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,859 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

