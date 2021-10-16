LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of LiveRamp worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

RAMP stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

