Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

