SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 373.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the period.

SPYX opened at $110.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33.

