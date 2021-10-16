Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.