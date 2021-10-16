RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 2,500 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $235.36 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.